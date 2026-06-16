Azerbaijan highlights role of transport corridors in logistics costs and regional integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Transport corridors reduce logistics costs as part of regional integration, enhancing market access and creating high-yielding cross-border supply networks, Nazim Hajiyev, CEO of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Investment Company, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the "Azerbaijan Investment Outlook Forum 2026" event held as part of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku.

He noted that the modern approach to investment is no longer limited solely to the attractiveness of a single country; instead, the ability to access multiple markets through the same project has come to the forefront. According to him, the primary question for investors is no longer "is this country attractive?" but rather "can this project serve several markets simultaneously and create cross-border value?"

Nazim Hajiyev emphasized that a vital dynamic is being observed in this direction within the region, particularly between the Caucasus and Central Asia.

"Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan serve as an excellent example in this regard: while both countries offer extensive investment opportunities individually, together they generate substantial added value through industrial cooperation and trade-investment ties. This model practically demonstrates that '1+1 is not just 2, it is 2.5'—meaning that cooperation creates a synergistic effect that leads to far higher results," he stated.

He noted that regional integration primarily serves the development of investment-attractive, cross-border projects, and the ultimate goal for investors is the implementation of successful ventures. According to him, regional cooperation makes investment projects much more competitive.

Hajiyev emphasized that transport corridors are one of the most typical examples of this dynamic.

"Such projects reduce logistics costs while allowing companies easier and cheaper access to the markets of several countries. As a result of this process, projects are being shaped in the region where raw materials are sourced from one country, manufacturing is carried out in another, and the finished product is distributed across the entire region. These kinds of projects attract more investors because they do not depend on a single country, and realizing these opportunities would be impossible without the advantages provided by regional integration," he said.