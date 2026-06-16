Azerbaijan and Turkic Investment Fund discuss joint investment outlook (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Investment outlook was discussed between Azerbaijan and the Turkic Investment Fund during a high-level meeting focused on regional infrastructure expansion and transport corridor development.

This is reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

​Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received a delegation led by Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund.

​During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current cooperation agenda, operational directions of the Fund, and prospective future projects.

​The sides emphasized that the Turkic Investment Fund, established through Azerbaijan's initiative and active support, holds great significance for deepening economic integration among Turkic states, promoting mutual investments, and contributing to the sustainable development of the region.

​The role of projects spearheaded by Azerbaijan in strengthening regional connectivity, expanding transport-communication opportunities, and driving economic cooperation was highly highlighted. In this context, information was provided on measures implemented to boost the potential of the Middle Corridor, develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and strengthen our country’s position as a critical logistics and transport hub.

​Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the transport and logistics infrastructure formed around the Alat International Free Trade Seaport serves to increase the volume of regional trade and cargo transportation.

​In addition, the delegation was informed about ongoing initiatives in the alternative and renewable energy sector.

​The sides noted that realizing the economic potential of the Turkic world more efficiently, promoting mutually beneficial investment projects, and increasing joint efforts in transport, energy, and infrastructure will contribute significantly to strengthening shared prosperity and sustainable regional development.

​The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.