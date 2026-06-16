UAE aims at bilateral exchange of experience in tolerance sphere with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. UAE aims at bilateral exchange of experience in tolerance sphere with Azerbaijan to present the Emirati model and strengthen cross-cultural dialogue between educational institutions, Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Advisor to the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE, said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of an event hosted at the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

​"First of all, I would like to thank the Azerbaijan University of Languages for organizing this event, as well as the UAE Embassy in Azerbaijan for their support and cooperation," he said.

​According to Al-Nuaimi, during the event, the sides discussed the core principles of the Emirati model of tolerance, educational issues, and intercultural dialogue.

​"On this platform, we strive to present our experience and the model of tolerance formed in the United Arab Emirates to the Azerbaijani audience. We are discussing the principles of tolerance, the role of education, and the importance of mutual respect in modern society," he noted.

​The UAE representative emphasized that such initiatives contribute to the development of international cooperation and the exchange of best practices in the humanitarian sphere.

​"We hope to receive valuable recommendations and proposals that will be reflected in our further work in the very near future," Al-Nuaimi added.

​He also noted the importance of strengthening contacts between educational institutions and the expert communities of Azerbaijan and the UAE to promote the values of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and mutual understanding.