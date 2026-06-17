Albania encourages stronger investor engagement with Uzbekistan - Bajram Begaj

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Albania is welcoming more active participation from international investors and partners, including those from Uzbekistan, Albanian President Bajram Begaj said on Wednesday, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the opening of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (Tashkent International Investment Forum 2026), Begaj said Albania and Uzbekistan share common development goals centered on connectivity, investment, and economic integration.

“We welcome more active participation from international investors and partners, including from Uzbekistan,” he said, adding that both countries are working to strengthen their role in broader regional economic networks.

He said economic growth increasingly depends not only on domestic resources but also on the ability to connect markets, attract investment, and build innovation-driven partnerships.

Begaj also pointed to tourism as a key area of untapped potential, saying he sees room for greater travel flows between the two countries. “Albania would be delighted to welcome more guests from Uzbekistan,” he said, while also encouraging more Albanians to explore Uzbekistan’s cultural and historical heritage.

In addition to tourism, the Albanian president highlighted renewable energy as a promising field for long-term cooperation. He said Albania continues to invest in solar and wind power while expanding its hydropower capacity, creating opportunities for foreign participation in the sector.

The remarks came during TIIF 2026, a major investment platform in Uzbekistan that brings together government officials, investors, and international financial institutions to discuss economic cooperation and regional integration.