Uzbek Energy Minister, U.S.- based Air Products CEO discuss expanding energy alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov met with Eduardo Menezes, Chief Executive Officer of U.S.-based industrial gases company Air Products to discuss expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The talks focused on the current state and future prospects of U.S.-Uzbek cooperation in the energy, oil and gas, and gas-chemical industries.

The two sides exchanged views on the implementation of investment projects in Uzbekistan, the adoption of advanced technologies, the production of higher value-added products and measures to support sustainable industrial development.

It was noted that the continued development of strategic ties between Uzbekistan and the United States has helped deepen cooperation in the energy sector, with high-level contacts and agreements between the two countries playing an important role.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to advance prospective investment projects and further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.