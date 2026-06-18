Azerbaijan, UAE chart pathways for wide-range cooperation opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Cooperation opportunities have been discussed between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

This was announced by the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance following the meeting of the First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov with the delegation of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) on June 18.

According to the information, during the meeting, the parties discussed the current status and development prospects of economic and financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, expansion of investment resources, financing of strategic infrastructure projects, cooperation opportunities in the fields of sustainable development, green finance, digital transformation, and capital markets.

Karimov emphasized that relations between the two countries have been developing dynamically in recent years, and noted that the UAE is one of Azerbaijan's main strategic partners in the Gulf region.

"Briefing on the economic reforms implemented in our country, the deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a stable fiscal framework, and an efficient public debt management system.

He highlighted the implementation of consistent reforms aimed at diversifying the economy, developing strategic infrastructure, improving the investment climate, and promoting the private sector," the information said.

At the same time, Karimov stated that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to cooperation with international financial institutions, emphasizing that this cooperation is not limited only to attracting financial resources, but also serves to integrate advanced international experience and innovative financial solutions into the country.

Meanwhile, the FAB Board Member, Fawaz Abusneineh, expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan, noting that the economic reforms carried out in the country, a favorable investment climate, and the expansion of regional economic relations have created new opportunities for cooperation. He expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the areas of strategic infrastructure, sustainable finance, capital markets, and innovative financial solutions.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, promotion of international financial and investment flows, as well as the prospects for further expansion of financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Gulf region.