Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina ombudspersons sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the ombudspersons of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The signing ceremony was held within the framework of the International Baku Ombudsmen Summit between the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva and her counterparts from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nives Jukić, Nevenko Vranješ, and Jasminka Džumhur.

The main purpose of signing the document is to exchange experience and information in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms between the institutions, strengthen institutional cooperation, and carry out educational activities in areas of mutual interest.

Aliyeva noted that the signed memorandum will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of the two countries and more effective protection of human rights.

"The signed memorandum of understanding will create conditions for further strengthening cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of the two countries and more effective protection of human rights and freedoms," she said.