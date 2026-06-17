Private sector is key driver of development, Ulvi Mansurov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The private sector is now a central driver of economic growth rather than merely a beneficiary of development, this was stated by Ulvi Mansurov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, during a meeting of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) Private Sector Forum 2026 of the Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the private sector plays a crucial role in creating jobs, driving innovation, improving productivity, and supporting the development of sustainable economies.

“The private sector is no longer simply a beneficiary of development. It is a driver of development,” Mansurov said, adding that successful economies rely not only on public investment but also on entrepreneurship and the ability of businesses to turn ideas into opportunities.

He noted that emerging investment needs across infrastructure, energy, food security, digital transformation, and climate resilience require levels of financing that cannot be met by any single institution alone.

Mansurov said Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening cooperation with the Arab Coordination Group and its member institutions, which he said have long demonstrated the value of coordinated development financing through resource mobilization and knowledge sharing.

He called for expanded co-financing, greater innovation, increased cross-border investment, and deeper partnerships aimed at delivering tangible economic and social results.