Uzbekistan signs deal to launch “Samarkand Express” luxury train project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A trilateral framework agreement was signed to coordinate the development of the Samarkand Express, a luxury train project aimed at boosting tourism in Central Asia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Railways, on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The agreement was signed by Raffaele Breschi, Chief Executive Officer of Arsenale International, Gayane Umerova, Chairperson of the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation, and Khikmatulla Rakhmetov, First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways JSC.

The document sets out coordination mechanisms for the implementation of the project, which is designed to strengthen Uzbekistan’s cultural and tourism potential and promote the country as a high-end travel destination.

"The new luxury train will connect Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, offering international travellers a new way to experience the country’s historical heritage and the routes of the Great Silk Road." the statement said.