Uzbekistan, Malaysia discuss expanding agriculture partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Fergana Region Governor met with a Malaysian delegation led by Agriculture and Food Security Minister to discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture and related industries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following the meeting between Khayrullo Bozorov, Governor and Mohamad bin Sabu, Malaysian Agriculture and Food Security Minister, on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The sides noted the steady development of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Malaysia and reviewed opportunities to deepen collaboration in agriculture, food processing, agrotechnology, aquaculture and rice cultivation.

During the talks, officials highlighted the outcomes of a visit by a Fergana regional delegation to Malaysia earlier this month and emphasized the importance of following through on agreements reached during that trip. The meeting also underscored the growing direct ties between Fergana and Malaysian partners.

The discussions focused on joint projects aimed at producing higher value-added agricultural products and applying Malaysia’s experience and technologies in the sector. The two sides also explored ways to strengthen trade and economic ties, increase exports, improve logistics links and promote pilgrimage tourism.

Mohamad bin Sabu praised Uzbekistan’s scientific and educational heritage and welcomed the country's ongoing development initiatives. He described Uzbekistan as one of Central Asia’s key countries and said its agricultural potential and strategic location create significant opportunities for broader regional cooperation.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue cooperation on priority areas and advance joint initiatives. Malaysian officials also invited a delegation from Fergana Region to participate in a major international food security exhibition scheduled to take place later this year.