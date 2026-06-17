President of Kazakhstan reviews Alatau City roadshow in China, $6.4B in deals signed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to review the outcomes of the Alatau City Roadshow in China, which resulted in the signing of 30 agreements and memorandums worth $6.4 billion.

This is reflected in an official statement issued by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

"During the international presentation, 20 events and meetings were held, resulting in the signing of 30 agreements and memorandums amounting to $6.4 billion," Bozumbayev reported.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, investment opportunities for Alatau City were presented during high-level meetings with the Mayor of Shenzhen Qin Weizhong, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, and executives from major international corporations. The head of state emphasized the critical importance of shaping a sustainable development model for Alatau City to attract global capital and innovation, instructing the government to allocate all necessary funding for the city's infrastructure.

Furthermore, the briefing covered strategic water resource management and critical utility updates under the national project "Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors." Bozumbayev noted that a record-breaking 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.2 billion), financed by domestic and international institutions, will be deployed this year to reduce utility network wear to 40% over three years.

In response, Tokayev directed the government to ensure the maximum involvement of domestic manufacturers in these energy projects and ordered strict oversight of the ongoing agricultural vegetative period, particularly in Kazakhstan's southern regions.