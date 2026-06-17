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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 17

Economy Materials 17 June 2026 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 17
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 17.

This was reflected in the report of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to June 16.

The official rate for $1 is 1,313, 218 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,525,381 rials. On June 16, the euro was priced at 1,559,627 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 17

Rial on June 16

1 US dollar

USD

1,313,218

1,344,647

1 British pound

GBP

1,764,778

1,805,200

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,656,644

1,694,158

1 Swedish króna

SEK

140,308

143,297

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

138,533

141,151

1 Danish krone

DKK

204,062

208,653

1 Indian rupee

INR

13,892

14,210

1 UAE Dirham

AED

357,581

366,139

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,260,727

4,362,871

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

471,835

483,260

100 Japanese yen

JPY

818,812

843,260

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

167,644

171,627

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,414,011

3,494,393

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

939,210

961,560

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

766,978

784,529

1 South African rand

ZAR

81,169

83,050

1 Turkish lira

TRY

28,363

29,052

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,204

18,559

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

360,774

369,409

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

100,196

102,620

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,370

11,642

1 Australian dollar

AUD

929,380

952,012

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

350,191

358,573

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,492,601

3,576,189

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,024,758

1,048,589

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,069,384

1,095,359

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

39,210

40,437

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

626

640

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

867,839

887,704

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

206,015

211,439

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

194,283

198,793

100 Thai baht

THB

4,041,244

4,132,327

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

322,762

331,981

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

870,537

887,561

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,852,212

1,896,540

1 euro

EUR

1,525,381

1,559,627

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

269,130

274,871

1 Georgian lari

GEL

495,721

507,377

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

74,076

75,940

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,867

21,537

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

476,892

488,306

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

772,480

790,969

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,178,611

2,228,816

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

141,617

144,982

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

375,265

384,336

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,220

2,298

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,691,288 rials and $1 costs 1,456,050.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.53-1.56 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,78-1,81 million rials.

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