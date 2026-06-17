Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 17.

This was reflected in the report of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to June 16.

The official rate for $1 is 1,313, 218 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,525,381 rials. On June 16, the euro was priced at 1,559,627 rials.

Currency Rial on June 17 Rial on June 16 1 US dollar USD 1,313,218 1,344,647 1 British pound GBP 1,764,778 1,805,200 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,656,644 1,694,158 1 Swedish króna SEK 140,308 143,297 1 Norwegian krone NOK 138,533 141,151 1 Danish krone DKK 204,062 208,653 1 Indian rupee INR 13,892 14,210 1 UAE Dirham AED 357,581 366,139 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,260,727 4,362,871 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 471,835 483,260 100 Japanese yen JPY 818,812 843,260 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 167,644 171,627 1 Omani rial OMR 3,414,011 3,494,393 1 Canadian dollar CAD 939,210 961,560 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 766,978 784,529 1 South African rand ZAR 81,169 83,050 1 Turkish lira TRY 28,363 29,052 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,204 18,559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 360,774 369,409 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 100,196 102,620 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,370 11,642 1 Australian dollar AUD 929,380 952,012 1 Saudi riyal SAR 350,191 358,573 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,492,601 3,576,189 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,024,758 1,048,589 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,069,384 1,095,359 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 39,210 40,437 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 626 640 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 867,839 887,704 1 Libyan dinar LYD 206,015 211,439 1 Chinese yuan CNY 194,283 198,793 100 Thai baht THB 4,041,244 4,132,327 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 322,762 331,981 1,000 South Korean won KRW 870,537 887,561 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,852,212 1,896,540 1 euro EUR 1,525,381 1,559,627 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 269,130 274,871 1 Georgian lari GEL 495,721 507,377 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 74,076 75,940 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,867 21,537 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 476,892 488,306 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 772,480 790,969 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,178,611 2,228,816 1 Tajik somoni TJS 141,617 144,982 1 Turkmen manat TMT 375,265 384,336 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,220 2,298

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,691,288 rials and $1 costs 1,456,050.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.53-1.56 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,78-1,81 million rials.