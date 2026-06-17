Kyrgyzstan highlights wage structure across key industries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. In 2025, the highest average monthly salaries in Kyrgyzstan were recorded in the financial sector, information and communication services, and the mining industry.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee shows that in financial intermediation and insurance, the average salary for men amounted to 86,909 soms ($994.1), while in information and communication it reached 77,972 soms ($891.9), and in mining 73,092 soms ($836.1).

Among women, the highest salary levels were also recorded in information and communication - 69,591 soms ($796.1), followed by the financial sector - 66,504 soms ($760.7), and mining - 58,109 soms ($664.7).

In construction, the average salary stood at 55,013 soms ($629.3) for men and 47,627 soms ($544.8) for women. In wholesale and retail trade, the figures were 55,271 soms ($632.2) and 42,761 soms ($489.2), respectively.

Overall, the data reflects the strong contribution of high-productivity sectors such as finance, information technology, and mining to income formation in the national economy.