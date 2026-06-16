Azerbaijan exports 49.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy via TAP - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. To date, Azerbaijan has supplied 49.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

This was announced in the publication shared by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his X account.

"We congratulate the friendly people of Italy on Republic Day. Azerbaijani-Italian relations, based on a multifaceted strategic partnership, are further strengthened through new investments, energy projects, and humanitarian cooperation. Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner and the recipient of a significant portion of its oil and gas exports. To date, TAP has delivered 49.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy. These bonds of friendship and cooperation bring our peoples even closer together," the publication says.