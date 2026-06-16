Baku hosts 8th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The 8th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue was held in Baku today within the framework of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

This is reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

​Financing matters for sustainable development were discussed during the event.

​During the dialogue, the role of Islamic finance, digital finance, trade finance, and investment mechanisms in financing the SDGs was discussed, alongside the mobilization of private capital, expansion of regional investment flows, and strengthening of cross-border cooperation. The event holds great significance for promoting the exchange of experience among Islamic Development Bank member countries, implementing innovative financing instruments, and formulating recommendations that will contribute to achieving sustainable development goals.

​Speaking at the opening of the event, Huseyn Huseynov, Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Executive Secretary of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development, noted the importance of innovative financial instruments and multilateral cooperation for financing the Sustainable Development Goals. He provided information on Azerbaijan's initiatives in sustainable finance and the work being carried out to promote green investments.

​Nasar Hayat, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Ismael Nabe, Minister of Planning, International Cooperation, and Development of the Republic of Guinea, and Mazahir Afandiyev, Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), delivered speeches sharing their insights on financing sustainable development goals, strengthening international cooperation, and the importance of innovative financial instruments.

​Within the framework of the dialogue, the issues of ensuring debt sustainability for financing sustainable development goals, strengthening international development cooperation, and mobilizing domestic resources were discussed. Furthermore, an exchange of views took place on the role of cross-border investment flows, regional capital markets, Islamic finance instruments, and trade finance mechanisms in attracting private capital for sustainable development. During the discussions, the application of innovative financing instruments, the promotion of green and sustainable finance, as well as new cooperation opportunities for financing sustainable development goals in developing countries were in the spotlight.