EBRD boosts climate and women-led business financing in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a financing package of up to $15 million to Tajikistan’s Investment and Credit Bank (ICB) and Bank Arvand

This is reflected in a statement by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to the information, the financing package is intended to support green lending, climate adaptation and women’s entrepreneurship.

The announcement reflects the EBRD’s continued focus on expanding sustainable finance and inclusive credit access for households and small businesses in Tajikistan, particularly in segments linked to climate resilience and female-led entrepreneurship.

Under the package, ICB will receive two loans totalling $10 million. One loan of up to $5 million will be provided under the Tajikistan Green Economy Financing Facility II (GEFF II), supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and donor contributions from South Korea and Austria. The funds will finance investments in energy efficiency, water use optimisation and sustainable land management for residential and commercial borrowers.

The second $5 million loan will be allocated under the Women in Business programme for Central Asia, supported by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative and the European Union through its Global Gateway strategy. The funding aims to expand access to finance for women-owned and managed businesses and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with technical assistance and risk-sharing instruments helping to unlock additional lending.

Bank Arvand will receive up to $5 million under GEFF II to support climate mitigation and adaptation technologies, further expanding its green lending portfolio and improving access to sustainable finance in regional markets.

ICB operates a nationwide network of 8 branches and 41 service centres, while Bank Arvand runs 12 branches and 61 service centres across more than 45 cities in Tajikistan.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than €1 billion in Tajikistan through 192 projects, primarily focused on sustainable infrastructure and private sector development.

The new financing is expected to further strengthen the role of local banks in channelling international climate and development funds into the real economy, particularly for underserved groups such as women entrepreneurs and MSMEs, where access to long-term financing remains limited.

This financing is likely to further strengthen the role of local financial institutions as key intermediaries for international climate and development funding, particularly in segments where access to long-term capital remains limited.

At the same time, the combination of green finance and women-focused lending reflects a broader shift toward more inclusive banking models in Tajikistan, where sustainable investment tools are increasingly used not only for environmental goals but also for expanding access to credit for underserved groups such as MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.