Uzbekistan's economy enters phase of new opportunities – President Mirziyoyev (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Uzbekistan's economy has entered a phase of new opportunities, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated at the opening of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026), Trend's special correspondent reports.

"In the current environment, when the global economy and global capital landscape are changing dramatically, and supply chain disruptions are intensifying, it's only natural that any investor would seek to invest primarily in countries where the rights and freedoms of entrepreneurs are reliably protected, where the economy is growing rapidly, and where ample opportunities exist. That's why we are taking systemic measures in Uzbekistan to fundamentally improve the investment climate," the head of state said.

Mirziyoyev noted that the country's gross domestic product grew by 6% last year.

"Our economy has attracted $43 billion in investment. The stability of our national currency has been ensured, and the volume of international reserves has exceeded $70 billion. Many remember when we first held this forum. At the first forum, held four years ago, we set a goal for Uzbekistan's gross domestic product to reach $100 billion by the end of 2026. And now, thanks to our joint efforts with investors, our rapidly growing economy is expected to exceed $180 billion this year," the President of Uzbekistan added.

Furthermore, Mirziyoyev emphasized that Uzbekistan's international credit rating is improving every year.

"This year, our country has risen 14 places in the prestigious Index of Economic Freedom and, for the first time, has taken a place among countries with a 'moderately free' economy. All of this is clear evidence that Uzbekistan's economy is entering a new stage of growth and new opportunities," he said.

The 5th anniversary Tashkent International Investment Forum kicked off in the capital of Uzbekistan, becoming a crucial platform for dialogue between investors, government agencies, and international financial institutions on June 16.

The anniversary forum is designed not only to consolidate previous achievements but also to expand the geography of its participants, deepen sector-specific specialization, and enhance the practical focus of its events. Today, TIIF serves as an indicator of confidence from international capital and a platform for integrating Uzbekistan into global value chains.