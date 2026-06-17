Balkans–CA partnership: Albania seeks market access, Kyrgyzstan diversifies routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. President of Albania Bajram Begaj will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 17–19, 2026. This visit immediately follows his talks in Uzbekistan, which concluded on June 16. To date, economic ties between Albania and Kyrgyzstan are in their initial stages, with official statistics recording minimal figures. The parties intend to use this diplomatic round to establish real mechanisms for interaction, as previous contacts were predominantly introductory in nature.

​The current state of trade between Albania and Kyrgyzstan is characterized by low intensity. According to the UN Comtrade database and the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, the annual trade turnover between the countries typically does not exceed $50,000–$100,000. In certain periods, this figure drops to minimal levels, which is typical for states that previously lacked close economic ties. The dynamics of the past three years clearly demonstrate the need to develop new approaches to stimulate the business communities of both countries.

​In 2023, a certain post-pandemic revival in trade was recorded, with turnover amounting to approximately $50,000 to $80,000, driven mainly by supplies of Albanian goods to the Kyrgyz Republic. In 2024, the figures adjusted downward, and Albania's exports to Kyrgyzstan totaled $49,760. The main share of supplies at that time consisted of mineral fuels, oils, and products of their distillation, while Kyrgyz exports to Albania were virtually unregistered. In 2025 and early 2026, the situation remained at a stably low level, and the emerging activation of diplomatic agencies is currently only preparing the ground for the commercial sector. Albania, which possesses a developed light industry and experience working with European brands, periodically supplies ready-made garments, footwear, textiles, pharmaceutical products, and medicinal herbs to Kyrgyzstan. Shipments in the opposite direction, which included Kyrgyz dried fruits, walnuts, and small metal products, have been sporadic over the past two years.

​Investment cooperation between the states is also in its formative stage. According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and UNCTAD reports, no active joint ventures with Albanian capital are currently registered in Kyrgyzstan. Foreign direct investment from Albania was not recorded during the period from 2023 to the first half of 2026.

​The main reason for the restrained activity of commercial entities lies in the absence of basic interstate agreements. To date, the foundational documents on the avoidance of double taxation, as well as on the mutual protection and promotion of investments, have not been signed between the countries. Another round of substantive negotiations to establish this regulatory framework took place in April 2026 between the Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov and the Ambassador of Albania, and the upcoming visit of the head of state is intended to accelerate the coordination of these documents at the highest level.

​For Tirana and Bishkek, this visit holds strategic significance. Albania is currently actively seeking access to the promising markets of Central Asia, as evidenced by its leader's visit to Uzbekistan on June 16. For Kyrgyzstan, Albania could become an additional "gateway" to the Balkans and the Adriatic Sea via the Port of Durrës, which fully aligns with Bishkek's state concept of diversifying logistics routes and searching for new transport corridors. Although the parties are beginning negotiations from a minimal baseline, it is precisely the unrealized potential of the Durrës port infrastructure and the pursuit of diversification that could transform this visit into a starting point for creating a new transit vector between the Balkan region and Central Asia.