President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik PM discuss expanding trade and energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda to discuss energy cooperation and the implementation of bilateral agreements.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and advancing agreements reached at the highest level.

At the beginning of the meeting, Rasulzoda conveyed greetings and best wishes from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The talks focused on further deepening the friendship, good-neighborly relations and alliance between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, with both sides reviewing progress in implementing previously agreed initiatives.

The two officials noted the strong momentum in bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors. Trade between the countries continues to grow, while joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture and water management are actively moving forward.

Mirziyoyev and Rasulzoda also underscored the importance of developing new initiatives to expand cooperation, including through interregional partnerships and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.