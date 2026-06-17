Uzbek President holds talks with Belarus PM on regional cooperation

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin on the sidelines of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and preparations for upcoming high-level engagements.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

Turchin conveyed greetings and best wishes from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting.

The two sides reviewed the current state of Uzbekistan-Belarus relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across a range of sectors. They also noted the results of a meeting of the intergovernmental commission held in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region in May.

According to the Uzbek press service, bilateral trade has continued to grow, increasing by 32% since the beginning of the year. The countries are also implementing joint projects in agriculture, machinery manufacturing and other industries.

Mirziyoyev and Turchin emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to further expand trade and economic ties, while also promoting cultural, humanitarian and interregional exchanges.