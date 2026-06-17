Azerbaijan's CEC delegation to attend international event in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A delegation of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has visited Georgia to participate in the 13th annual meeting of Election Management Bodies.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission.

The information noted that at the invitation of the Chairman of the Georgian CEC, Giorgi Kalandarishvili, to the Chairman of the Azerbaijani CEC, the event is attended by the Azerbaijani CEC's Deputy Chairman, Rovzat Gasimov, and Head of the General Department of the Secretariat, Elshan Asgarov.

According to the information, the current annual meeting, organized in Batumi on June 17-18 with the participation of heads of supreme election bodies of various countries, representatives of international organizations, independent experts and election technologists, is dedicated to the topic "Disinformation strategies, the role of artificial intelligence and social networks in information integrity".

"In accordance with the agenda of the international event, Gasimov is also expected to deliver a speech on the topic at the 13th annual meeting of Election Management Bodies," the information said.

Within the framework of the visit, representatives of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan are planned to hold meetings with representatives of supreme election administrations of various countries, as well as international and foreign organizations participating in the event, further expand inter-agency relations, exchange of experience in various fields related to election, and hold discussions on new cooperation opportunities.