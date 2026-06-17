Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan review progress on key bilateral agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, who arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

At the start of the meeting, Kasymaliev conveyed greetings and best wishes from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The talks focused on the practical implementation of agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries in key areas, including trade and economic cooperation, transport connectivity, water and energy collaboration, as well as cultural and humanitarian initiatives and interregional exchanges.

The two sides emphasized the importance of developing new joint project proposals through upcoming meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, Business Council and other bilateral cooperation mechanisms. These efforts are expected to enrich the agenda of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations and support preparations for future high-level engagements.