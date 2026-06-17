Uzbekistan seeks faster expansion of green energy projects with Chinese firms

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with a delegation of leading Chinese companies and financial institutions headed by Wang Hongzhi, head of China’s National Energy Administration, to hold talks on finance, green energy and trade.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The delegation included senior representatives from China Energy Engineering Corporation, China Datang, Sinoma Energy Conservation, China Southern Power Grid, CAMCE, CNNC, State Nuclear Uranium Resource Development Co. Ltd., as well as the Export-Import Bank of China and Bank of China.

The talks focused on expanding mutually beneficial high-tech cooperation in the energy and geological sectors, as well as strengthening practical financial and banking partnerships.

Mirziyoyev welcomed the strong momentum in Uzbekistan-China economic and investment cooperation, noting that bilateral trade has exceeded $6 billion since the beginning of the year, while more than $8 billion in Chinese direct investment has been absorbed. He also said nearly 6,000 joint ventures are currently operating in Uzbekistan.

Particular focus was placed on green energy projects involving Chinese companies, such as the construction of solar and wind power plants, as well as energy storage systems..

The sides supported plans to accelerate these projects and launch new initiatives, including the expansion of solar capacity, introduction of agrivoltaic technologies and development of power transmission infrastructure.

The discussions also covered waste-to-energy generation, the development of advanced technologies such as modern data centers, and cooperation in mining and geology, including joint exploration and extraction of critical raw materials.

"Special attention was given to cooperation in the field of energy generation through waste processing and the development of modern technological solutions, including the creation of state-of-the-art data centers." the statement said.

A separate part of the talks focused on financial cooperation with major Chinese banks, including financing for infrastructure development, irrigation system modernization, highway and hydropower construction, agricultural machinery supplies and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Participants thanked the Uzbek side for the proactive dialogue and reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the agreements reached.