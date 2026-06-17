Uzbek minister meets UK healthcare firm on new treatment facility plans

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade met with Chief Executive Officer of the UK-based International Hospitals Group (IHG), to discuss cooperation on healthcare infrastructure projects, including the modernization of a major addiction treatment facility.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, with Chester King, Chief Executive Officer of the UK-based International Hospitals Group (IHG).

During the meeting, the parties reviewed plans for the modernization and comprehensive reconstruction of the Republican Narcological Center in Kibray district and the establishment of a National Center of Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment.

The British delegation presented a master plan for the proposed complex, which would combine medical treatment, rehabilitation services and scientific research. The facility is designed to accommodate 150 patients, with the possibility of expanding capacity to 250 beds in the future.

The discussions also covered project financing, management of the facility, personnel training and the introduction of international clinical standards.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties agreed to continue cooperation, jointly address technical and financial issues and accelerate the implementation of the project's next stages.

International Hospitals Group (IHG) is a British healthcare company specializing in the design, financing, construction and management of healthcare infrastructure. According to the company, it has participated in more than 500 medical projects across 55 countries.