Uzbekistan, South Korea seek closer inter-parliamentary ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Senate met with chair of the Culture, Tourism and Sports Committee of South Korea’s National Assembly and head of the Korea-Uzbekistan Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Group, to discuss expanding parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis, following the meeting between the Tanzila Narbayeva, Senate Chairperson and Kim Gyo-heon, chair of the Culture, Tourism and Sports Committee of South Korea’s National Assembly and head of the Korea-Uzbekistan Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Group.

The talks focused on strengthening the work of inter-parliamentary friendship groups and committees, enhancing parliamentary oversight of agreements reached by the leaders of Uzbekistan and South Korea, and exchanging experience in legislative development.

Both parties noted the continued growth of the special strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea, emphasising the increasingly important role of parliamentary dialogue in advancing bilateral relations. They also emphasised that recent visits by members of the South Korean National Assembly to Uzbekistan, and the third meeting of Central Asian and South Korean parliamentary leaders, have elevated inter-parliamentary cooperation to a new level.

Particular attention was given to the upcoming summit of Central Asian and South Korean leaders. The forum is expected to create new opportunities for strengthening strategic partnerships, promoting mutually beneficial initiatives, and expanding parliamentary engagement across the region.

The discussion also recognised the contribution of Uzbekistan’s ethnic Korean community to the strengthening of cultural ties and friendship between the two countries. Against this backdrop, the parties exchanged views on cooperation relating to a museum project commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Korean diaspora.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides agreed to deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation, promote dialogue between regions and expand engagement between young lawmakers and women parliamentarians.