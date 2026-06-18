Uzbekneftgaz seeks to expand cooperation with Siemens Energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbekneftgaz held talks with a delegation from Siemens Energy, exploring opportunities to expand their cooperation within the oil and gas sector.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s state energy company Uzbekneftgaz.

The meeting was held during the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The meeting, attended by Siemens Energy's vice president for Türkiye and Central Asia, focused on the introduction of advanced technologies, modernization of gas turbine engines, and potential projects involving the construction of compressor stations.

"The discussions held during the forum mark an important step toward expanding our cooperation with O‘zbekneftgaz. By combining international expertise with local priorities, we aim to support the development of reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure in Uzbekistan," a Siemens Energy representative said.

The parties also discussed prospects for implementing investment projects and deploying innovative technological solutions aimed at improving efficiency across Uzbekistan's energy industry.

At the conclusion of the talks, the sides agreed to develop technical and economic proposals for the projects discussed and to continue advancing cooperation in the identified areas.

Siemens Energy is a Germany-based global energy technology company specializing in power generation, transmission, industrial energy solutions, gas turbines, grid technologies, and energy transition projects in more than 90 countries.

Founded in 2020 as a spin-off from Siemens AG, Siemens Energy is one of the world's largest energy technology companies. The company employs around 100,000 people worldwide and operates across the energy value chain, providing technologies and services for power generation, transmission, industrial applications, and the energy transition. Its portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, power plants, grid technologies, hydrogen solutions, and renewable energy systems through its majority stake in Siemens Gamesa.