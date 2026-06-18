Uzbekistan, Oman discuss trade and investment partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Omani Economy Minister to discuss expanding trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The meeting between the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Omani Economy Minister Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri was held on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Jabri conveyed greetings from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said of Oman to the Uzbek leader.

The sides reviewed the growing momentum in bilateral relations, highlighting increasing trade turnover and the successful implementation of projects through the Uzbek-Oman Investment Company.

"There has been a surge in contacts and a rise in trade volumes. Major projects are being successfully implemented with the participation of the Uzbek-Omani Investment Company. Starting next month, direct flights will begin between the capitals of the two countries." the press service noted.

They also welcomed the launch of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries, scheduled to begin next month.

Mirziyoyev and Al Jabri agreed to hold the next session of the Uzbek-Omani Intergovernmental Commission in Muscat later this year.

Particular attention was given to advancing joint projects in transportation and logistics, geology, e-commerce, digital infrastructure, and other sectors aimed at deepening economic ties and attracting new investment.