Baku hosts discussions on promoting human rights via public services (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Promoting human rights with public services has been discussed at a seminar in Baku.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan following a seminar on "Promoting human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals through the provision of transparent, accountable and efficient public services" with the participation of government agencies, diplomatic corps employees accredited in the country, and civil society representatives, organized by the ministry on June 17.

According to the information, the seminar was held within the framework of the "Human Rights Month" from May 18 to June 18, dedicated to June 18 - Human Rights Day, established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated June 18, 2007, and announced in Azerbaijan at the initiative of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson).

During the seminar, presentations were made and discussions were held on topics such as the positive impact of accessibility of public services on the protection of human rights and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the promotion and application of the "ASAN Service" model at the global level, the importance of the resolution "Promoting human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals through transparent, accountable and efficient delivery of public services" adopted for the third time at the initiative of Azerbaijan within the framework of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council on March 30, 2026, which prioritizes citizen satisfaction, and the application of innovations and new technologies in public services.

At the seminar, Deputy Foreign Minister, Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Salmanov, MP Kamal Jafarov, and Deputy Head of the Office of the Judicial and Legal Council, Nurlan Hamidli, spoke about the effective organization of public services in Azerbaijan, including the application of the "ASAN Khidmet" model at the national and international levels, as well as the successful integration of digital innovations and new technologies into citizen-oriented services, relevant legislation and judicial practice.

Ambassadors of Pakistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Colombia shared their national experiences in organizing effective public services and provided information on cooperation in implementing the "ASAN Khidmet" model. Within the framework of the event, the UN Temporary Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Nasar Hayat, also spoke about the important contributions of transparent and efficient public services to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Head of the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan, Aydin Safikhanli, the initiator of the "Human Rights Month", delivered a closing speech at the seminar.