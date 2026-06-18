Azerbaijan, Romania discuss strategic partnership during high-level meeting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan and Romania discussed prospects of strategic partnership.

This is reflected in a post on X social network by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan—Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev.

The discussions happened during a meeting between Hikmet Hajiyev and his Romanian counterpart, Marius Lazurca, who is currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the post the high-level discussions focused on expanding the multifaceted strategic partnership and solidifying the deep economic and security ties between Baku and Bucharest.

"I had a productive meeting with my Romanian counterpart, Marius Lazurca, who is visiting Azerbaijan. Reaffirming the strategic partnership and traditional friendship between Azerbaijan and Romania, we discussed the broad opportunities for further deepening our EU member state geographically closest to the South Caucasus, Romania holds an important place in our cooperation. We exchanged views on prospects for advancing collaboration in the political, economic, energy, defense, cultural, humanitarian, and other fields. We agreed to continue our active political and security dialogue," the post reads.