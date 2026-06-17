Azerbaijani People's Artist Flora Karimova thanks First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Flora Karimova, has thanked First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her official Instagram account.

"Dear Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, I was deeply touched by the attention, care, and personal supervision you showed me during the difficult days I was going through regarding my health.

I express my endless and deep gratitude to you for your dignified human qualities, sensitive attitude and attention.

Your care, tenderness, and compassion are among the most valuable human values. My loyalty to you is a spiritual trust for my children. I wish you good health, a glorious life, and continued success and achievements in your noble activities as a comrade-in-arms next to the Great Commander for the sake of our people," the post says.