Azerbaijan to be represented again in IOTA Executive Council for 2026-2027 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan to be represented again in the IOTA Executive Council for 2026-2027, following a decisive vote at the organization's milestone General Assembly.

This was reflected in the statement of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

​The 30th General Assembly of the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA) has been held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

​According to the information, a delegation led by Orkhan Nazarli, Chief of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, participated in the administrative session held within the framework of the Assembly.

​Csilla Tamás, Deputy Head and Acting Head of the National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary, spoke at the administrative session of the General Assembly. Providing information about Hungary's presidency for 2025-2026, Csilla Tamás spoke about the work carried out and results achieved during this timeframe. Then, documents covering IOTA's activities in the current and medium-term perspective were approved by vote.

​The participants held discussions on the Organisation's strategic priorities, governance issues, the 2027 budget, and the IOTA Work Programme for 2027.

​Elena Petrova, Director General of the Public Revenue Office of North Macedonia, was appointed to the position of IOTA President for 2026-2027 at the administrative session of the General Assembly. A vote was also held within the framework of the session to elect members to the IOTA Executive Council. As a result of the voting, the Republic of Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Executive Council for 2026-2027. The Public Revenue Office of North Macedonia, which holds the presidency of the body, will chair the Executive Council.

​In addition, a Leaders' Panel was held within the framework of the administrative session of the General Assembly. Orkhan Nazarli, Chief of the State Tax Service, participated as a panelist in the Leaders' Panel. During the discussions, an exchange of views took place around IOTA's future fields of activity, challenges that tax administrations will face in the coming years, further strengthening practical cooperation among member tax administrations, promoting the exchange of experience and knowledge, as well as the future role and priorities of the organization in these directions.