Coordination Headquarters members begin visit to Aghdara and Khojaly districts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Members of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories have begun a visit to the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

The delegation first visited an intensive fruit orchard established by Frutti Agro LLC in Chayli village of the Aghdara district, where they were briefed on the work carried out and future plans for the area.

Another meeting of the Coordination Headquarters is also scheduled to be held today. The program additionally includes visits to a number of enterprises operating in the liberated territories.