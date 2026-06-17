Azerbaijan's MEDIA and Union of OIC News Agencies discuss cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Cooperation in the field of media has been discussed between the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Union of OIC News Agencies.

This was announced by the MEDIA following the bilateral meeting held with the Director General of the Union of OIC News Agencies, Muhammad Al-Yami, at the MEDIA.

According to the information, at the meeting, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between media organizations against the backdrop of rapidly changing challenges in the global information space.

He noted that organizing the exchange of experience in combating the spread of fake and unreliable information, promoting media and digital literacy, as well as expanding coordinated activities against disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech are of particular importance.

Meanwhile, Al-Yami highlighted the importance of responsible and transparent use of innovative technologies, especially artificial intelligence tools, in the media sector in the era of digital transformation. He said that the application of new technologies in the preparation, verification, and management of content should be carried out in accordance with the principles of professional journalism and ethical standards.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on increasing media literacy, promoting information security, implementing innovative solutions in the media sector, and prospects for future cooperation.