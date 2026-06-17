Azerbaijan invests in liberated regions without compromising other dev't areas - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan has been able to afford continuous investments in the liberated territories without compromising other priorities of the country's development, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, said during the dialogue within the framework of the IsDB Group Annual Meeting in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is at the stage of restoring peace in the region. According to him, territorial integrity has a very positive influence on the predictability and stability of economic policy.

Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan was able to allow itself to continue investing in territories freed from occupation without any reduction in the country's other development priorities.

"A significant macroeconomic reserve and the quality of state financial management are not just a safety cushion. They allow us to take bolder steps when it comes to investments with a longer payback period," the minister said.

Jabbarov also noted that Azerbaijan looks with great enthusiasm at the prospect of new joint projects with IsDB and even closer cooperation, including in the field of the private sector, which today is one of the main priorities both for the member states and for the bank itself.