Azerbaijan and OIC discuss cooperation in human rights protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev received a delegation led by Hadi Bin Ali Al-Alyami, head of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Constitutional Court said in a statement that Abdullayev welcomed the guests and provided detailed information on ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan aimed at protecting human rights and freedoms, ensuring the rule of law, and strengthening democratic institutions. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation with constitutional courts of member states within the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Islamic World under the OIC.

He further spoke about the Constitutional Court’s work in the field of human rights protection and efforts to develop constitutional justice, as well as cooperation with the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) in ensuring constitutional rights.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Al-Alyami praised Azerbaijan’s achievements in human rights protection, rule-of-law development, and improvements to its judicial and legal system. He stressed the importance of international cooperation in promoting and protecting human rights and emphasized the need to expand experience-sharing and mutual engagement.

The two sides held broad discussions on human rights protection, legal education, modern challenges in international law, and future cooperation prospects, expressing confidence that cooperation would continue to develop.