Samruk-Kazyna to launch NVIDIA B300-based supercomputer cluster in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Samruk-Kazyna JSC plans to launch a new high-performance supercomputer cluster based on the NVIDIA B300 platform in Kosshy in October 2026.

This is reflected in an official statement issued by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the statement, the initiative was announced by Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of the sovereign wealth fund, during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to report on the fund's operational performance and mid-term infrastructure plans.

"In October 2026, a launch of a new supercomputer cluster based on NVIDIA B300 is planned in Kosshy," Zhakupov noted, adding that the infrastructure deployment will quadruple the supercomputing power of portfolio company Kazakhtelecom to boost national artificial intelligence and data processing capabilities.

According to the board chairman, Samruk-Kazyna's total assets under management reached $88 billion by the end of 2025. The fund head reported that 16 major industrial and infrastructure projects worth 3.3 trillion tenge ($6.7 billion) are scheduled for completion in 2026. These strategic initiatives include the construction of the Moyinty–Kyzylzhar and Darbaza–Maktaaral railway lines, a gas processing plant at Kashagan, the modernization of the Almaty CHPP-2, a hybrid power plant, and the laying of a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

Furthermore, the state briefing covered the sovereign wealth fund's corporate social responsibility portfolio. Zhakupov pointed out that Samruk-Kazyna has implemented over 100 social projects between 2023 and 2026, alongside supporting the "Taza Qazaqstan" national ecological initiative by planting 5.8 million trees over the past two years with plans for an additional 5 million.

Following the presentation, President Tokayev issued specific tasks to ensure the timely and rigorous execution of these key investment projects to reinforce Kazakhstan's transport, energy, and digital infrastructure.