Azerbaijan and Korea discuss development of bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Korea was discussed during a high-level meeting focusing on expanding trade, investment opportunities, and joint regional energy projects.

This is reflected in a statement of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the discussions happened during the meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev and the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Chung Eui-Hae Cecilia.

The ministry further reveals that during the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and development prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea, as well as issues related to the business environment and activities of Korean companies operating in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the effective cooperation environment established between the countries creates a solid foundation for the future development of economic partnership. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to further expanding trade and economic ties with the Republic of Korea.

It was emphasized that the large-scale energy, transport, and logistics projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the region, as well as its plans in the field of alternative energy export, create new cooperation and investment opportunities for Korean companies.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.