Uzbek President seeks faster implementation of investment projects with UAE

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei to discuss expanding strategic cooperation between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and advancing agreements reached at the highest level.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Mazrouei conveyed greetings and best wishes from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

The talks highlighted the dynamic development of Uzbekistan-UAE relations, noting steady growth in trade, investment and the number of joint ventures.

Officials also said that several new agreements with Emirati companies are expected to be signed on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Both sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of major joint projects in areas including renewable energy, fuel production, transport, logistics, artificial intelligence and digitalization.