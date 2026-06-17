Azerbaijan and Tajikistan brainstorm economic synergy growth prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Development prospects of economic cooperation have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

This was announced in the report by the Ministry of Economy following the meeting of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov with the Tajik Minister of Economic Development and Trade Abdurakhmon Abdurakhmonzoda within the framework of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

According to the report, the meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the field of trade and investment, promoting joint economic initiatives, and strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership.

During the meeting, it was noted that expanding cooperation in industry, energy, transport-logistics, and other priority areas is of great importance for the development of economic relations between the two countries. At the same time, the focus was on deepening ties between business circles and the opportunities for implementing joint projects.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.