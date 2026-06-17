Azerbaijani MP emphasizes need to strengthen primary healthcare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. There is a need to strengthen primary healthcare and preventive measures in Azerbaijan despite ongoing efforts to expand mandatory health insurance services nationwide, Soltan Mammadov, Member of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said during today's committee meeting, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"The package of services under mandatory health insurance is being expanded, quality control of services is being tightened, and significant work is being carried out toward increasing the accessibility of medical services in Azerbaijan," he added.

The MP noted that continuous activities are currently being carried out by both government agencies and non-governmental organizations to expand healthcare services.

According to him, along with this, the strengthening of primary healthcare and preventive measures carries special importance.

"Particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, funds allocated to preventive measures and primary healthcare in both developed and developing countries account for 20-25% of total healthcare expenditures," the MP emphasized.

Mammadov stated that the work carried out toward further strengthening preventive measures and outpatient services is expected to expand in the future.

The MP added that, based on reports from the World Health Organization, Azerbaijan has ranked among the leaders in the region in implementing preventive measures over many years.

According to him, although certain changes have been observed in attitudes toward preventive measures and vaccination programs after the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening primary healthcare remains one of the priority issues today.