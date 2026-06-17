Uzbekistan, China's SNURDC explore new mining partnership opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Mining Industry and Geology Ministry met with a delegation from China’s State Nuclear Uranium Resource Development Co. Ltd. (SNURDC) to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the mining sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, following the meeting between Uzbek Mining Industry and Geology Minister Bobir Islamov and China’s State Nuclear Uranium Resource Development Co. Ltd. (SNURDC) led by Chairman Chi Xuefeng.

During the meeting, Uzbek side briefed the delegation on ongoing reforms in the country’s mining industry and outlined key priorities of government policy aimed at developing the sector. The parties noted that the strong partnership between Uzbekistan and China provides a solid foundation for launching new joint projects.

Chi expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to the delegation and praised the scope of reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan’s mining industry. He also reaffirmed SNURDC’s strategic interest in expanding cooperation with Uzbek companies.

The talks underscored the mutual interest of both sides in building long-term cooperation. Officials said planned initiatives could help strengthen Uzbek-Chinese partnerships in the mining sector and support the adoption of advanced technologies.

State Nuclear Uranium Resource Development Co. Ltd. (SNURDC) is a Chinese state-owned company specializing in the exploration, development, mining and acquisition of uranium resources. The company is part of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), one of China's largest nuclear energy groups and a key player in the country's nuclear power industry.

SNURDC is responsible for securing uranium supplies for China's expanding fleet of nuclear power plants. To achieve this, the company invests in uranium exploration and mining projects both within China and internationally, while also pursuing partnerships with foreign governments and mining companies.