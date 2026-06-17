ITFC says $93 billion in trade finance transactions facilitated globally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation has facilitated a total of $93 billion in trade finance disbursements to date, said Adeeb Al-Aama, CEO of ITFC, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This was stated by ITFC Chief Executive Officer Adeeb Al-Aama at the panel "CEO Session on Making Regional Integration Attractive for Investment: Promoting Trade, Mobilizing Investment and Systematically Reducing Risks to Growth" organized within the framework of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group) in Baku.

He said the ITFC supports the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation by financing both domestic trade and international trade transactions, adding that its mandate extends beyond energy supply to include trade development and institutional capacity building.

Al-Aama described the organization’s financing model as “responsible finance,” emphasizing that it is linked to real economic activity and grounded in Islamic finance principles.

He said the institution has mobilized $93 billion in funding since its inception and raised $9.35 billion in 2025 alone.

He also noted that approximately $8 billion of funding is linked to Islamic insurance mechanisms, while about $30 billion is directed toward support programs, with roughly one-third allocated to least developed countries.

Al-Aama added that one of ITFC’s key strengths is its ability to mobilize external capital alongside international partners, saying that every $1 in ITFC financing generates an additional $2 in external funding.

He said that since 2008, about $60 billion has been mobilized from external sources, allowing the institution to scale its operations beyond its balance sheet and expand its impact on global trade and development.