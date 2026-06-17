IsDB urges businesses of Azerbaijan to more actively use its tools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The business community of Azerbaijan and other member countries of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) should more actively utilize the Group's financial and insurance instruments to expand activities in regional and global markets, Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the 14th Private Sector Forum of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

"I would like to invite the business community of Azerbaijan and other member countries to take advantage of the services we offer. They will help develop business at the local, regional, and global levels," he said.

According to Khalafalla, the Islamic Development Bank is a unique multilateral institution for South-South cooperation, which has been supporting its member countries for 50 years and has established specialized entities in the fields of trade finance, insurance, and private sector development.

He noted that within the framework of the IsDB annual meetings, business representatives can familiarize themselves with the capabilities of the Group's three specialized organizations at their exhibition stand.

"When you come to us with your ideas and requests, it helps us develop new products. This is precisely how we can make regional integration investment-attractive and turn it into a reality," Khalafalla emphasized.