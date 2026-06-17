Another meeting of Coordination Headquarters held in Aghdara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. On June 17, another meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in the city of Aghdara under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Headquarters.

Addressing the meeting, Samir Nuriyev stated that the policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev serves as the foundation of the country’s comprehensive development. He emphasized that the strategic documents, state programs, and reforms adopted in recent years across various sectors, including agriculture, reaffirm that Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development is being advanced through a unified approach.

The Head of the Headquarters stressed that the Great Return process, as one of the key directions of the national development strategy, envisages the full integration of the liberated territories into the country’s economic, social, and institutional systems. He noted that large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts have established the necessary infrastructure in these areas, and that the current priority is to ensure sustainable economic development and strengthen the economic and social foundations of resettlement.

It was noted that the implementation of the First State Program on the Great Return is nearing completion, while intensive work is underway on drafting the Second State Program on the Great Return.

Samir Nuriyev highlighted the significant role of the agricultural potential of the liberated territories in ensuring the economic sustainability of the Great Return process. He stated that the efficient use of land and water resources, expansion of agricultural production, creation of manufacturing and processing opportunities, and sustainable employment in agriculture are among the key priorities for the coming years. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of coordinating measures envisaged under the “State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030” with activities carried out within the framework of the Great Return.

The meeting also noted that sustainable resettlement depends on ensuring employment, creating jobs, and expanding economic opportunities. Particular importance was attached to increasing employment in various sectors, including agriculture, developing vocational skills, supporting entrepreneurship, and enhancing overall economic activity.

Issues related to environmental sustainability and water resource management were also discussed. Participants emphasized that the efficient use of natural resources, restoration of ecosystems, and protection of land resources are essential for long-term development. Alongside the restoration of water management infrastructure in the liberated territories, priorities include the efficient and modern management of water resources, balanced distribution of water among different sectors, and strengthening the country’s water security.

In accordance with the agenda, reports were presented on efforts to ensure the efficient use of agricultural land, organize agrarian production, expand employment opportunities, strengthen environmental sustainability, and improve water resource management in the liberated territories.

Concluding the meeting, participants reaffirmed the importance of accelerating the integration of the liberated territories into Azerbaijan’s overall socio-economic development process, ensuring the sustainability of the Great Return, and consistently advancing efforts aimed at improving public welfare in line with the strategic goals set by President Ilham Aliyev.