Iran wants Mir Business Bank to strengthen its role in North-South Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Iran wants to strengthen the role of Russia’s "Mir Business Bank" in supporting the International North-South Transport Corridor.

This is reflected in statements by Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, made during a meeting with officials of the bank.

According to him, economic relations between Tehran and Moscow are of great importance. In this regard, the International North-South Transport Corridor should be kept under more serious focus. Developing the potential of Iran's northern regions, increasing maritime freight transportation, and paying more attention to the supply of products from the Russian direction are on the agenda.

Hemmati stated that developing economic cooperation with Russia holds a special place in Iran's policy. The Iranian government wants to increase the trade turnover between the two countries, and the banking system will seriously support this direction.

The Iranian official added that Iran expects Russian banks to cooperate in opening reliable letters of credit for Iranian parties, thereby creating conditions for the import and financial security of products needed by Iran.

Hemmati noted that "Mir Business Bank" has grown significantly in recent years, and the steps taken can help provide more services to Iranian and Russian businessmen.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran traveled to Russia yesterday.