Azerbaijan plays key role in modern transport routes between Europe and Asia - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan plays a key role in forming modern transport and transit routes between Europe and Asia, Sevil Yahyayeva, Advisor to the Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO, said during the Azerbaijani-Uzbek Forum of Industrial and Economic Zones, held within the framework of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026), Trend's special correspondent reports.

She noted that the most important international corridors, including the Middle Corridor and the North–South route, pass through the territory of the country.

"Thanks to its strategic geographical location, Azerbaijan is becoming an important logistics and transit hub of the region, ensuring shorter delivery times and expanding trade relations between China, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Europe," the AZPROMO representative said.

Yahyayeva emphasized that the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) form a modern multimodal infrastructure for international trade and industrial manufacturing.

"Industrial zones offer investors ready infrastructure and preferential conditions for launching manufacturing activities, while the Alat FEZ, located near the Baku International Sea Trade Port and international transport corridors, creates additional opportunities for the development of high-tech and export-oriented businesses," she stated.

Yahyayeva noted that after the completion of the second phase of expansion of the Baku International Sea Port, its cargo throughput will reach 25 million tons and up to 500,000 containers per year.