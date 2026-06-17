Azerbaijan, Korea discuss relations development perspectives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Development perspectives of Azerbaijan-Korea relations discussed, emphasizing expanded political dialogue, strategic transport connectivity through the Middle Corridor, and comprehensive digital transformation partnerships.

This is reflected in the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

​Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received a visiting delegation led by Chung Eui-hae, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

​During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current state and development perspectives of Azerbaijan-Korea relations, political dialogue, economy, trade, investments, digital development, education, transport, energy security, and other issues of mutual interest.

​Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the development dynamics of relations between our countries. He emphasized that the large-scale infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan, as well as the role our country plays in key regional transport and logistics routes connecting Europe and Asia, create new opportunities for international cooperation. In this context, information was provided on the significance of the Middle Corridor and the work being done to expand transit and connectivity capabilities.

​The sides also discussed issues of cooperation within multilateral platforms. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), to be held this year under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, contributes to joint efforts aimed at strengthening dialogue and trust.

​The parties discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of digital transformation, innovation, and high technologies, noting the importance of experience exchange and joint projects in these directions. The perspectives of cooperation in the field of education, academic exchange programs, and initiatives aimed at human capital development were reviewed. It was stated that the activities of the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Industry and Innovations, established on the basis of Korean educational standards, and dual-degree programs between universities are important directions of the growing cooperation between our countries.

​During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on energy cooperation issues, particularly energy security, the development of renewable energy sources, and projects implemented toward the green transition.

​Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the opposite side about our country's recent decision to implement a visa-exempt regime for holders of all types of passports from the Republic of Korea. The parties emphasized that such a step will make a significant contribution to the expansion of cooperation in tourism and other sectors, as well as to the increase of contacts between our peoples.

​Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the opposite side in detail on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the work being done to advance the peace agenda, as well as the current situation regarding ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

​In addition, the parties noted the importance of the historic summit held in Washington from the perspective of promoting regional cooperation, emphasizing that the results achieved within the framework of the summit create new opportunities.

​During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

​On the same day, the next round of political consultations was held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea. The delegations were led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov on the Azerbaijani side and by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-hae on the Korean side.