Kasymaliev’s visit to Russia - new growth points in economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, is paying a working visit to Russia on June 17-19, where he is participating in an international conference dedicated to strengthening cultural ties and developing creative initiatives. Within the framework of the event, discussions are expected to focus on cooperation and the expansion of interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

The visit of the head of government takes place against the backdrop of ongoing dialogue between Bishkek and Moscow on trade, investment, industrial cooperation, and the implementation of infrastructure projects. Russia remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s key economic partners; however, the dynamics of certain indicators suggest that the further development of relations will depend on the expansion of new areas of cooperation.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, in January-February 2026, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $551.5 million, which is 2.7% lower than in the same period last year. At the same time, Russian supplies to Kyrgyzstan reached $452.1 million, increasing by 0.6%, while Kyrgyzstan’s exports to Russia totaled $99.3 million, declining by 15.1%.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, noted that Russia remains a strategic partner of the republic, and the total volume of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade is about $16 billion, of which approximately $5 billion accounts for the Russian direction. According to him, further growth may be linked to increased mutual trade, Russian investment, the development of joint ventures, and a deeper level of industrial cooperation.

One of the key areas of cooperation remains transport infrastructure. Special attention is being given to the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, which is seen as a potential factor in expanding the region’s transit capabilities. The implementation of this project could create additional opportunities for the development of logistics routes, industrial zones, and new forms of economic interaction.

The possible development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia may follow several scenarios. One option is an increase in trade turnover through the launch of new joint projects, growing investment, and expanded industrial cooperation. In this case, the main drivers could include infrastructure projects, manufacturing, and logistics.

Another scenario involves maintaining the current pace of interaction, where trade indicators would depend on external economic conditions, demand for goods, and the ability of companies to expand their presence in both markets.

A further scenario suggests a shift from traditional trade toward more complex forms of cooperation, such as joint ventures, technological projects, transport corridors, and the development of new industries.

At the same time, the future dynamics of Kyrgyz–Russian relations will depend on the economic conditions in both countries, investment activity of businesses, trade frameworks, and the effectiveness of implementing announced projects.