Azerbaijan expresses concern regarding persistent human rights challenges within EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan expressed concern regarding persistent human rights challenges within the European Union, including racism and discrimination affecting ethnic and religious minorities, the growth of Islamophobia, and increasing social intolerance.

This was stated in a statement by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, voiced during the Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner’s Annual Report at the 62nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"I would like to thank the High Commissioner for his comprehensive report. Indeed, the report has been developed during the difficult times of liquidity and financial constraint across the entire UN system even further complicated by global turbulent and unpredictable geopolitical environment.

Azerbaijan believes that the protection and promotion of human rights, including the right to development and economic, social and cultural rights, remain at the core of democracy, peace and prosperity.

It is great fortune that the South Caucasus has got now a historical chance to become a place of non-confrontation and co-operation. And the benefit of that is already there. Azerbaijan has opened and offered new economic, trade and transit perspectives not only to the countries in close proximity, but also far beyond the region.

One of the main priorities of the Government is reconstruction and rehabilitation activities alongside the return of numerous IDPs to their homes. The right to return and the right to decent life are essential human rights. An obstacle to realization of these rights, as well as to the identification of thousands of missing persons, is the abundance of landmines and explosive ordnance across vast areas. We call on the international community not to remain indifferent and act in solidarity.

We express concern regarding persistent human rights challenges within the European Union, including racism and discrimination affecting ethnic and religious minorities, the growth of Islamophobia, and increasing social intolerance. We remain concerned by reports of unequal treatment of migrants and asylum seekers, barriers to integration, and practices that raise questions regarding dignity, protection, and equal access to rights. Human rights should be promoted consistently and without selectivity, and meaningful international cooperation must be based on mutual respect, objectivity, and equal standards.

We thank the Independent Expert for her comprehensive report and welcome its emphasis on peace, inclusion and peaceful dispute resolution as essential elements of international solidarity.

We share the view that sustainable peace requires trust, dialogue and respect for human dignity. In this regard, Azerbaijan remains committed to advancing post-conflict recovery through measures that support reconciliation and social cohesion.

As reflected in the report, the Government of Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to restoring cultural and religious heritage in the formerly occupied territories. We believe that preserving cultural heritage and rebuilding understanding between communities are important contributions to sustainable peace.

We also underscore the importance of the right to truth as an essential element of healing and reconciliation. Efforts to identify missing persons and ensure accountability remain important for affected families and for building confidence in a peaceful future. Alongside the safe and dignified return of IDPs, these efforts seek to create conditions conducive to long-term stability, coexistence and development.

Azerbaijan remains committed to international cooperation and to promoting peace, dialogue and mutual respect in line with the principles of equality and non-discrimination," the statement said.