Uzbekistan’s power generation rises on back of renewable energy growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Electricity generation in Uzbekistan increased by 6% year-on-year in 2026, supported by a sharp rise in renewable energy output.

This was reflected in a report published by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

"Since the beginning of 2026, Uzbekistan's power plants have generated 42.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity as of today. This represents an increase of 2.3 billion kWh, or 6%, compared with the same period last year," the report says.

According to the ministry, the country's power plants generated 42.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from the beginning of 2026 through June 15, up 2.3 billion kWh compared with the same period last year.

The Ministry noted that 157 power plants with a total installed capacity of 27,343 megawatts (MW) are currently operating in Uzbekistan.

The country's generation capacity includes 17,774 MW of thermal power plants, 2,442 MW of hydropower plants, 3,930 MW of solar power plants, 1,652 MW of wind power plants, and 1,545 MW of battery energy storage systems.

The ministry said renewable energy sources continue to play an increasingly important role in the country's power mix. Between January 1 and June 15, hydropower, solar, and wind plants generated a combined 9.8 billion kWh of electricity, an increase of 1.8 billion kWh, or 23%, from the same period a year earlier.

The growing share of renewable energy in electricity generation is helping reduce Uzbekistan's reliance on natural gas while supporting the country's broader energy diversification and sustainability goals.

The increase reflects growing electricity demand driven by economic activity, industrial expansion, and population growth. It also suggests that recent investments in power generation capacity are helping the country keep pace with rising consumption.

The growth comes as Uzbekistan continues to diversify its energy mix through the development of solar, wind, and hydropower projects, reducing pressure on gas-fired generation and improving overall energy security. A sustained increase in electricity output is viewed as an important factor supporting industrial development, attracting investment, and maintaining reliable power supplies across the country.